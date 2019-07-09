Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Cut Stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) as Shares Declined; Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Share Value Rose While Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Increased Its Position

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 72.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 4,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,611 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 5,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $158.19. About 1.58 million shares traded or 41.42% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 276,495 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 3 BEMPEDOIC ACID STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS PHASE 3 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 28% LOW DENSITY LIPOPROTEIN CHOLESTEROL LOWERING; 14/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. – ESPR; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics: Study Met Primary Endpoint With 30% Additional LDL-C Lowering; 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion; 07/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers – ESPR; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 30% ADDITIONAL LDL-C LOWERING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Adds Esperion Therapeutics, Exits Cavium; 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69 million for 17.66 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 27,635 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Gulf Intl Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited owns 0.05% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 16,828 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 3,133 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 1,037 shares in its portfolio. Arga Invest Management Limited Partnership owns 0.12% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 4,775 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc accumulated 1,267 shares. Sei holds 60,023 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shellback Capital LP invested 2.64% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Melvin Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.16% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company holds 139,025 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Cleararc owns 1,759 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Asset reported 4,850 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lateef Invest Mgmt LP holds 0.08% or 2,632 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance reported 108,894 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 36,635 shares to 39,610 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 1,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv invested in 7,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 35,290 shares. Hamilton Lane Advisors has invested 1.12% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Goldman Sachs Grp has 465,133 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 21,967 shares. Chase Inv Counsel holds 13,700 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Riverhead Mngmt invested in 392 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Moreover, Wasatch Advsrs has 0.28% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 637,789 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.01% or 36,875 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 81,400 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.01% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 15,000 shares to 18,105 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dropbox Inc. by 22,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,507 shares, and cut its stake in Intersect Ent Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

