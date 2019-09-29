Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Cut Its Stake in Cadence Design System (CDNS) by $745,290; Group One Trading LP Decreased Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Stake as Stock Declined

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 72.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 4,128 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $292,000, down from 14,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 1.24M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 EPS 86c-EPS 94c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cadence Design Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNS); 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 10/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.57-Adj EPS $1.65; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 27,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The institutional investor held 25,767 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 53,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 1.79 million shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 11/05/2018 – TATA GLOBAL BEVERAGES LTD TAGL.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 16.88 BLN RUPEES VS 16.82 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Tata Motors, Goldstone-BYD get E-bus contracts – Economic Times; 08/05/2018 – Tata Steel looks to offload smaller European operations; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Tata Motors restructuring its finance arm with focus on used vehicles – Business Standard; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bhushan promoters in last-ditch effort to halt takeover by India’s Tata Steel – Mint; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL 4Q REV. 361.3B RUPEES, EST. 342.45B; 11/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Banks may approve Tata bid for Bhushan Power & Steel; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tata Elxsi (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – THYSSENKRUPP TKAG.DE SUPERVISORY BOARD VICE CHAIRMAN SAYS DEMANDS INVESTIGATION INTO TATA STEEL TISC.NS DEAL WITH DUTCH UNIT

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc (Put) by 16,000 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP (Put) by 394,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $429.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 7,031 shares to 12,193 shares, valued at $944,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.09% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Ajo Limited Partnership reported 2.75M shares stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc reported 111,226 shares. 14,427 are owned by M&T Bank & Trust. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company reported 120,183 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 96,603 shares. Central Asset Investments Management (Hk) Ltd holds 8,720 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 297 shares. 74,245 were accumulated by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). 3,661 are owned by Cookson Peirce & Company. 12.26 million are owned by State Street Corporation. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd reported 106,841 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Lp reported 4.44M shares stake.