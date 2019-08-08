Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Cut Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding by $354,914; Stock Rose; Blue Chip Partners Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $95.2. About 3.89M shares traded or 134.06% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.20 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: Plane crash at Kathmandu Airport, Nepal. Reports say it belonged to US-Bangla Airlines of Bangladesh & was a Fokker F28 (although online fleet lists state 4 Boeing 737 & 4 Dash 8 are operated). Unconfirmed reports of no survivors. | Pic credits TBA; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.89 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Court Place Advsrs Llc has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Howe And Rusling stated it has 2,632 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel stated it has 1.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.18% or 5,575 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com invested in 0.13% or 17,642 shares. Doheny Asset Ca reported 902 shares stake. Bainco owns 0.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,537 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank & invested 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greenleaf Trust reported 5,440 shares. Hilton Cap Management owns 63 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Nc has invested 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Davis R M holds 0.32% or 22,246 shares. Bellecapital Ltd reported 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Monetta Svcs holds 1.92% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,000 shares. 12,400 are held by Alps Advsrs.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 50,650 shares to 387,399 shares, valued at $33.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 19,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was sold by Smith Gregory D.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,730 shares to 13,886 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 23,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers reported 216,123 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 0.07% or 6,756 shares. Bronson Point Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.46% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Carroll Finance has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Westfield LP reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Papp L Roy And Associate stated it has 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 3,089 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Lc reported 0.06% stake. Moody National Bank & Trust Division accumulated 22,671 shares. Adams Natural Fund holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 102,100 shares. Ww Asset Incorporated invested in 8,569 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 16,176 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bessemer holds 0.26% or 657,544 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).