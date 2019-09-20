Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Cut Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake By $409,455; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Lowered By $7.80 Million Its Kla (KLAC) Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased Kla (KLAC) stake by 64.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 66,075 shares as Kla (KLAC)’s stock rose 8.22%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 36,614 shares with $4.33 million value, down from 102,689 last quarter. Kla now has $25.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $157.75. About 364,503 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 60.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,033 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc holds 1,998 shares with $270,000 value, down from 5,031 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $40.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158.35. About 379,679 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) stake by 556,864 shares to 2.46 million valued at $132.23M in 2019Q2. It also upped Callaway Golf Co Com (NYSE:ELY) stake by 69,500 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Five9 Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Asset stated it has 12,128 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Com stated it has 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 13,626 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc accumulated 5,838 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 728 shares. Nicholas Investment Partners Limited Partnership stated it has 0.28% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Motco invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. L & S Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.21% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 800 are owned by Perkins Coie. Strategic Fincl, a New York-based fund reported 24,329 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And, a New York-based fund reported 1.64M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 2,460 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams. Scotia holds 3,505 shares. Needham Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1.02% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 26,250 shares.

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.46 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $350.37 million for 17.93 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.60% EPS growth.

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KLA target boosted after investor day – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What KLA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does KLA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KLAC gains bull on semi equip optimism – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: RSP, WDC, KLAC, SYMC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KLA-Tencor has $18000 highest and $107 lowest target. $157.94’s average target is 0.12% above currents $157.75 stock price. KLA-Tencor had 20 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Tuesday, August 6. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $18000 target. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral”. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16200 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, August 6. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 6. Goldman Sachs maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $107 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 7.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General +7% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy that Are Not Amazon – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Dollar General Stock Jumped 16% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased Ishares Tr (ITOT) stake by 127,444 shares to 872,444 valued at $58.13M in 2019Q2. It also upped First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) stake by 21,925 shares and now owns 339,548 shares. Ishares Tr (IYR) was raised too.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.19M for 28.90 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 752 were reported by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Nomura Asset Ltd accumulated 47,814 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Rampart Invest Mgmt Lc has 0.32% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Capital Fund Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Waddell And Reed Financial holds 0.18% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 529,428 shares. 14,063 are held by Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt Ltd. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested in 1.12% or 35,639 shares. Moreover, Arrow Corporation has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 122 shares. 264 are held by Orrstown Fin. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg accumulated 0.3% or 680 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 6,385 shares. Patten Grp Inc reported 4,576 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Virtu Fin Llc reported 0.02% stake.

Among 16 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Dollar General has $18000 highest and $12900 lowest target. $157.19’s average target is -0.73% below currents $158.35 stock price. Dollar General had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 31 by UBS. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 3. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 30 with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 31 report. JP Morgan maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Thursday, September 5. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $17300 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, May 31 with “Strong Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12900 target in Wednesday, April 24 report.