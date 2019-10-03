Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Cut Adobe (ADBE) Holding; Ascena Retail Group (ASNA)’s Sentiment Is 0.66

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 74.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 2,846 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc holds 951 shares with $280,000 value, down from 3,797 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $131.71B valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $272.08. About 1.70 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB

Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.43, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 51 funds started new or increased positions, while 77 trimmed and sold stock positions in Ascena Retail Group Inc. The funds in our database reported: 173.41 million shares, down from 182.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Ascena Retail Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 47 Increased: 39 New Position: 12.

Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 5.42% of its portfolio in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. for 19.23 million shares. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. owns 17.47 million shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Icm Asset Management Inc Wa has 1.45% invested in the company for 3.20 million shares. The Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory L.P. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.18 million shares.

The stock increased 6.10% or $0.0167 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2905. About 3.56 million shares traded. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) has declined 87.42% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ASNA News: 14/03/2018 – ascena retail group, inc. Announces Participation in Telsey Advisory Group’s 10th Annual Spring Consumer Conference; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP-2018 AGREEMENT PROVIDES SENIOR SECURED ASSET BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $500 MLN WITH OPTIONAL INCREASE OF UP TO $200 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Sterling Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Ascena Retail; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 27, 2018, RECORDED TAX BENEFIT OF $22 MLN ON PRE-TAX LOSS OF $61 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Ascena Retail General Counsel Duane D. Holloway Resigning to Join Another Public Company; 11/05/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® Unveils St. Jude Garden Grown by LOFT in Celebration of More Than a Decade of Partnersh; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE $300 MLN IN COST SAVINGS BY JULY 2019; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT AGREEMENT THAT AMENDS CO’S EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUG 21, 2015; 05/03/2018 – RPT-ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 27, 2018, RECORDED TAX BENEFIT OF $22 MLN ON PRE-TAX LOSS OF $61 MLN; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – 2018 REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES A SENIOR SECURED ASSET BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $500 MLN

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $57.46 million. The firm operates through six divisions: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It currently has negative earnings. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 16.17% above currents $272.08 stock price. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 18 with “Neutral”. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31000 target in Wednesday, September 18 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19 with “Neutral”. Argus Research maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2,083 shares. Sei Communications reported 607,893 shares stake. Polen Mngmt Lc has 6.59% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4.61M shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 22,625 shares. California-based Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.68% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kanawha Capital Mngmt reported 710 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 98,100 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 188,718 shares. Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp has invested 1.39% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Clough Capital Prns LP accumulated 45,685 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Putnam Fl Investment Management owns 18,226 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd reported 0.58% stake. Lourd Cap Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bancorp Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited reported 3,410 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,732 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,920 shares to 4,457 valued at $927,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) stake by 21,925 shares and now owns 339,548 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.