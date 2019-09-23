Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Kt (KT) Stock Declined, Silchester International Investors Llp Increased Position by $6.36 Million

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 79.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 636 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,439 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Amazon severs ties with top Washingon lobbying firms; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 529,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 23.78 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294.21M, up from 23.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 858,008 shares traded or 36.69% up from the average. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $429.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 28,168 shares to 131,199 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 1,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,093 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Silchester International Investors Llp, which manages about $36.50B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 3.01 million shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $63.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

