Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Adobe (ADBE); Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Raised Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position by $602,420 as Market Value Declined

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 6,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,102 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38 million, up from 107,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $103.26. About 2.88 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $307.22. About 2.56 million shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal owns 0.31% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.26 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.44% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Vestor Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,382 shares. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 21,589 are held by Sumitomo Life Insurance. Moreover, Pinnacle Associate Limited has 0.23% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fiduciary Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma stated it has 309,167 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Regions Corp has 14,406 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 284,575 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.76% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6.19M shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,443 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Checchi Advisers Ltd holds 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3,799 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.45 million activity. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Lewnes Ann. Morris Donna also sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 31.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 6,821 shares to 12,445 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 31,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,099 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FHLC).

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,526 shares to 670,058 shares, valued at $93.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 44,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,180 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 18,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,485 are owned by Birch Hill Advsrs Llc. Hexavest has 1.15 million shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Polen Management Ltd Co reported 112,398 shares stake. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 114,102 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 10,491 shares. Cambridge Advsr has 0.29% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Colrain Cap Limited Co has invested 2.77% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 22,874 were accumulated by Northpointe Capital Ltd Llc. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 191,333 shares. 6.55 million were reported by Primecap Management Company Ca. Carmignac Gestion invested 1.59% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bell Bankshares holds 0.08% or 3,211 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0% or 11,272 shares.