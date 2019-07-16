Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Boosted Its Holding in Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) by $663,966 as Share Price Declined; Redmond Asset Management Decreased Fedex Com (FDX) Position by $803,821 as Shares Declined

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 117.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 36,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 31,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 25.37M shares traded or 728.90% up from the average. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 36.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,892 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 12,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $169.97. About 1.68M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL) by 136,498 shares to 25,575 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 4,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,611 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchan Traded Fd Vi (FTGC).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Transportation Inc by 10,356 shares to 196,619 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackline Inc Com by 12,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com.

