Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Boosted Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $334,341; As Dillards (DDS) Stock Price Rose, Landscape Capital Management Upped by $1.04 Million Its Holding

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 70.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 12,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 29,888 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $825,000, up from 17,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 28.57M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – Siemens Healthineers IPO likely to price at 28 euros per share; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FEB. CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.78% :3481126Z US; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE HIGHER LATER IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 236.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 14,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The hedge fund held 20,462 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 6,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.60% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 137,865 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchan Traded Fd Vi (FTGC) by 16,983 shares to 13,548 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 281,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,475 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Expect When Bank of America Reports Wednesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Macyâ€™s, Cisco and Bank of America – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.41 million shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc reported 13,592 shares. Price Michael F accumulated 0.02% or 7,000 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.25% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Alethea Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.39% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 20,000 shares. Wisconsin-based Convergence Investment Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 1.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc stated it has 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Company invested in 43,228 shares. Centurylink Mngmt reported 111,839 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Steadfast Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 3.53% or 8.13 million shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 17,954 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lmr Prtn Llp invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Westfield Cap Mngmt Com Ltd Partnership holds 2.97 million shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank owns 0.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 21,847 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 6,921 shares to 3,821 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 13,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,853 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investors has 1.70M shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability invested in 2,823 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 47,762 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 276,609 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. Ing Groep Nv reported 2,832 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco owns 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 129,951 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 44,867 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 1.87M shares. Bbt Capital Limited Company, a Texas-based fund reported 7,318 shares. Maverick Cap Limited accumulated 178,980 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 95,621 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Comerica National Bank accumulated 0.01% or 11,988 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 2,617 shares.