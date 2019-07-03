Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Increased Visa (V) Holding by $641,160; Ulysses Management Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $3.54 Million; Market Value Rose

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Jessica Matthews to head JP Morgan Private Bank’s new offering; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Moves Closer to Urging a Rotation Away From Equities; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S ANNE BIZIEN TO LEAVE BANK: INTERNAL MEMO; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan applies to re-enter China securities market; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – MOVES- JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,830 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Company Ma owns 37.39 million shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. James Invest Rech Inc reported 265,532 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi invested 0.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). D L Carlson Investment Gp Inc Inc holds 84,825 shares. Horan Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 5.50 million shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 169,040 shares. Illinois-based Pl Cap Advisors Llc has invested 0.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Washington Management owns 18,830 shares. Financial Advantage has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.45% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,807 shares. West Chester Advisors Inc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,638 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 55,986 shares. Alleghany Corporation De reported 1.00 million shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of stock. Scher Peter also sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.40 billion shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $41.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 151,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,897 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp. (Call) (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bourgeon Ltd has invested 3.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gulf Interest Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 418,418 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation stated it has 60,602 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Permanens Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 484 shares. North Amer Mngmt Corporation reported 125,761 shares stake. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.38% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7,743 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owns 12,635 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corp owns 109,073 shares. Moreover, Money Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.36% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,786 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 43,691 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. 2,883 are held by Truepoint. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership owns 4.23 million shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 3,754 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) holds 2.55% or 37,765 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $160.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

