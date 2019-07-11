Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) as Stock Price Rose; Trb Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Verisign (VRSN) Stake

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 8,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,928 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, up from 101,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 135,518 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $217.65. About 249,180 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is VeriSign, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Verisign Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VeriSign For A Defensive Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “InterXion Holding N.V. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $160.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.