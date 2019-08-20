Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Upped Stake in Visa (V) as Stock Price Rose; Thompson Investment Management Has Increased Urban Outfitters Com (URBN) Stake by $300,092 as Valuation Declined

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 5.12M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc Com (URBN) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 84,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 74,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 3.10M shares traded or 10.07% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT INVENTORY AT QTR-END INCREASED 8 PCT AT COST; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters earnings skate past expectations; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR; 02/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ CEO Pay Comparsion; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight to Leave Company; 16/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters: The Bar Is Getting High — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’s Profit Plunges on Tax Charge, Margins Narrow — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 31C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 68,713 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 189,271 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Petrus Lta has invested 1.08% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Jane Street Group Inc Lc holds 0% or 68,625 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Pinebridge Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 400 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Wedge Capital L LP Nc stated it has 20,290 shares. Principal Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 387,567 shares. 178,560 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Company. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 26,512 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 26,942 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests owns 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 217 shares. Sei Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Urban Outfitters Looks Lucrative Despite 15% Fall in 3 Months – Nasdaq” on January 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Aramark, Chevron, Deere, Exxon, Hecla, Occidental, Urban Outfitters, Whiting and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDCO, DXCM, URBN – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Analysts Explain The Urban Outfitters Earnings Sell-Off – Benzinga” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,985 shares to 187,288 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,466 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Inv has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fiduciary Tru Company holds 48,908 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Franklin Res Inc stated it has 7.88 million shares. Rockland Tru reported 2,351 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Monetary Mngmt Group, a Missouri-based fund reported 32,105 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 10,174 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 24,982 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Patten And Patten Inc Tn owns 108,869 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Granite Invest Ltd Company reported 1.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 1% stake. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 0.21% or 221,372 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fairview Cap Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,793 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd owns 9,838 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Texas Yale has 60,602 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.