Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Increases Position in Visa (V); Theleme Partners Llp Has Raised Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $14.72 Million

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $179.07. About 5.42M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 359,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.75M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.61. About 21.78M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Bank & Trust reported 0.23% stake. Clearline Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 24,405 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 2.07 million shares. D E Shaw accumulated 2.59 million shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.87% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.91M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Country Trust Savings Bank accumulated 118 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 1.04 million shares. Citadel Ltd holds 0.03% or 1.66 million shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 10,630 shares. Camarda Fin Ltd Liability holds 2,963 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Company reported 3.82% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kepos Cap LP invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.16% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Guardian Life Co Of America holds 3,233 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,714 are held by Doliver Advsrs L P. Rothschild And Commerce Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 0.45% or 267,522 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ameritas Prtn accumulated 33,716 shares. Rmb Capital Lc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 269,609 shares. Tcw Group Inc reported 2.00M shares. Weybosset & Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,843 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.17% or 10,550 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 46,866 shares. Bartlett And Co Lc invested in 4,191 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Whittier Company Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 143,339 shares. Omers Administration Corporation has 2.39% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.28M shares. Caprock Group Incorporated stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). B Riley Wealth reported 30,801 shares. Jcic Asset stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.