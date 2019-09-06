Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Increases Holding in Visa (V); Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Cut Holding by $2.47 Million as Valuation Declined

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $185.9. About 4.96M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 90.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 61,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 6,201 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254,000, down from 67,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 3.58M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 26,058 shares to 39,251 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 220,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,218 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks With High Business Predictability Ratings – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda invested in 72,816 shares. Utah Retirement holds 332,863 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Horizon Investment Limited Liability Corp has 2,165 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.33% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 8,174 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd has 2,600 shares. 5,419 are held by Groesbeck Mngmt Corp Nj. Reilly Fincl Advisors Lc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Beach Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,760 shares. Miles Cap reported 0.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Incorporated Oh has 0.95% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cambridge holds 2.6% or 278,653 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited stated it has 2.65% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 0.03% or 3,068 shares in its portfolio. Vantage Inv Prns Limited Com reported 174,245 shares stake. Clean Yield Gru stated it has 106 shares.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,800 shares to 124,334 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,205 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.