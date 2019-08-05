Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Upped Its Visa (V) Position by $377,832; Stock Rose; As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Share Price Rose, Vision Capital Management Boosted Stake by $620,490

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.84. About 296,717 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $171.91. About 2.13 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na has 461,005 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 3,291 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 1.03% or 18,210 shares. Holt Cap Ltd Dba Holt Cap Prns LP reported 6,545 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Creative Planning reported 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 60,100 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 13,332 shares. Keystone Planning holds 2.45% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 44,483 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 346,675 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Amer Assets Inv Management Lc stated it has 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Personal Serv owns 2,579 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Inc has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership accumulated 13,058 shares. 32,913 are held by Mgmt Corp Va. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.38% or 4,835 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Peretz Richard N. sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 1,893 shares. Bamco Inc New York reported 152,562 shares. Sol Management Commerce holds 2,636 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,750 shares. Ironwood Financial Lc reported 335 shares. Df Dent & holds 3.91% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp accumulated 271,313 shares. Kentucky-based Barr E S & has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested 0.96% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 3,842 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Zacks Management holds 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 43,546 shares. Sun Life reported 12,855 shares. Sandler Cap Mngmt holds 0.85% or 69,917 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Financial Advisors accumulated 6,329 shares. Aviance Capital Mgmt Llc owns 7,441 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.