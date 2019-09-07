Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Lifted Its Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Position by $373,464; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Position in Tfs Finl (TFSL) by $6.41 Million

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 10,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 143,126 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 132,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 559,134 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 400,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.39% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Tfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 134,215 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 11.69% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO; 04/04/2018 – Marc A. Stefanski to Be Recognized for Leadership in Fair Housing in Banking and Commerce at National Civil Rights Summit; 20/04/2018 – DJ TFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFSL); 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL CFO HUFFMAN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE SEPT. 30, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Recent Outlook Revision of TFS’s Parent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri; 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net Interest income $71.7 Million

Analysts await TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TFSL’s profit will be $22.40 million for 55.44 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by TFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: HCA Healthcare, Old National Bancorp and TFS Financial – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TFS Financial Corporation Grows Deposits and Home Equity Loans – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TFS Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:TFSL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TFS Financial: The One That (Almost) Got Away – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold TFSL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.09 million shares or 0.31% more from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0% or 43,783 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 5,392 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0% stake. First Trust Advisors LP owns 240,297 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.06% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Legal General Group Inc Pcl invested in 25,671 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 23,300 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Alliancebernstein LP has 30,679 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Empyrean Prns Limited Partnership has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). 30,107 are held by Brookstone Mngmt. 119,867 are owned by Vision Mngmt Inc. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 78,877 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 249,500 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 11,600 shares to 607,936 shares, valued at $19.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 154,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartfinancial Inc.