Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Cut Nike (NKE) Holding; Si-bone (SIBN) Sellers Increased By 32.43% Their Shorts

Si-bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) had an increase of 32.43% in short interest. SIBN’s SI was 364,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 32.43% from 275,400 shares previously. With 159,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Si-bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s short sellers to cover SIBN’s short positions. The SI to Si-bone Inc’s float is 2.52%. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 37,744 shares traded. SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 3.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 4,800 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc holds 124,334 shares with $10.47M value, down from 129,134 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $130.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 4.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. The company has market cap of $490.07 million. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 11.13% above currents $83.31 stock price. Nike had 38 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Thursday, March 14. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $96 target. Jefferies maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 22. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Needham on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 20. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 12.