Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Boosted Intuit (INTU) Stake By $387,846; Shorts at Team (TISI) Raised By 10.8%

Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) had an increase of 10.8% in short interest. TISI’s SI was 4.93M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.8% from 4.45 million shares previously. With 216,300 avg volume, 23 days are for Team Inc (NYSE:TISI)’s short sellers to cover TISI’s short positions. The SI to Team Inc’s float is 16.88%. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.73. About 105,036 shares traded. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has declined 26.07% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 15/03/2018 – Team Inc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Rev $302.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Team Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TISI); 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 32c; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Rev $316.3M; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 58c; 09/03/2018 – Team Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 30 Days; 09/03/2018 – TEAM, INC. REPORTS AMENDMENT TO CREDIT LINE; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Team Inc

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased Intuit (INTU) stake by 6.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc acquired 1,486 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc holds 23,648 shares with $6.18M value, up from 22,162 last quarter. Intuit now has $68.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $265.22. About 832,164 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Among 8 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $292.63’s average target is 10.33% above currents $265.22 stock price. Intuit had 19 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 25 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Intuit (INTU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: INTU, ABT, EW – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$288, Is Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $537.10 million. The firm operates through three divisions: TeamQualspec Group , TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. It currently has negative earnings. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.