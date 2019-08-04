Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Lowered Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $390,896; Share Value Rose; Regal Beloit (RBC) Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 124,429 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19M, down from 129,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 256,660 shares traded or 8.72% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Sees 2018 EPS $5.29-EPS $5.69; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – FY REVENUE HK$2,560.6 MLN VS HK$2,617.1 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS REGAL BELOIT TRADES; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Expects Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition to Be 13c-15c Accretive to Adjusted Earnings in 2018; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – EXPECT NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION TO BE $0.13 – $0.15 ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS RESULTS OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2017 WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY BETTER; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corp Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ “AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR” Goes Beyond The Screen In First-Ever Moviebill Edition Available Nationwide Only At Regal Cinemas

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 2,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 52,377 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, down from 54,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $199.99. About 1.14M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Cap Management Com L L C reported 762,099 shares. Massachusetts-based Welch Forbes Lc has invested 1.72% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc has 1,664 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank invested in 170,699 shares. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada Incorporated has 2,622 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The California-based Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd has invested 1.18% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Paloma Partners Management Commerce has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 1,005 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 1,251 shares. Old Point Tru & Financial Serv N A, a Virginia-based fund reported 26,310 shares. Marvin Palmer Associate reported 28,900 shares. Bell Savings Bank owns 5,965 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 12,495 were reported by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc. 106,964 are owned by Amer Group. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Com reported 11,261 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Gp has 0.01% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Natixis Advisors LP has 0.01% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 13,496 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,267 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,042 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America has 0.04% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,314 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 106,621 shares. The New York-based Art Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Kennedy Cap invested 0.45% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 33,156 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Victory Mgmt accumulated 128,400 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) or 3,758 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2,763 shares to 7,030 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 40,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).