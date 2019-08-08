Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Raised Its Holding in Visa (V) by $377,832; Peconic Partners Decreased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $515,025

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $178.96. About 5.41M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 2,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 6,825 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $202.35. About 19.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 24/04/2018 – IRELAND INTENTION TO SIGN EXECUTE ESCROW DEED W/ APPLE; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Easing Up: Fed Expected To Cut Rates, But Apple’s Strong Results Front And Center Early – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,441 were reported by Harvey Inv Ltd Liability. De Burlo Group Inc reported 52,811 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr owns 4.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 65,274 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.36% or 7,061 shares. Windward Capital Mngmt Ca holds 7.86% or 323,821 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Mgmt Inc owns 39,241 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Verity Asset Mngmt Inc invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Miles Inc has 1.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Co holds 62,300 shares or 5.4% of its portfolio. Oakworth Incorporated holds 3.09% or 79,309 shares. 2,535 are held by Zuckerman Gru Incorporated Limited Com. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 150,654 shares. Hwg Hldg LP holds 2.4% or 12,651 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 195,958 shares. Moreover, Advantage has 0.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 979 shares.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 150,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.23M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $151.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,800 shares to 124,334 shares, valued at $10.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,730 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).