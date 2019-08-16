Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Upped Its Visa (V) Stake by $377,832; Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $4.78 Million

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $178.29. About 3.59M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 69.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 48,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 21,660 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 69,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 526,657 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – COMPANY HAS INCREASED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Revised Proposal Also Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With Option to Receive Cash Up to Maximum of 15% in Aggregate; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – LASALLE TO HAVE RIGHT TO A 30-DAY GO-SHOP PERIOD FOR ALTERNATIVE DEAL, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY MATCHING & INFORMATION RIGHTS; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook Has Proposed a Share-for-Share Merger With LaSalle Hotel Properties; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Initial Working Draft of Document Relating to 1Q Results Inadvertently Posted on Website; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Revised Proposal Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With the Option to Elect to Receive Cash Up to a Maximum of 20%; 28/03/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL CONFIRMS REJECTION OF PEBBLEBROOK OFFER; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Raises Offer for LaSalle Hotels to $3.6 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Offers $3.7 Billion for LaSalle in Bid Called Final

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,221 shares to 52,377 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,825 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $104.51M for 8.31 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 34,000 shares to 40,205 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 46,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.