Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Increased Holding in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) as Market Valuation Declined; Nottingham Advisors Stake in Tjx Cos New (TJX) Boosted by $538,056

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 3.26 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 10,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,126 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 132,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 378,242 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $160.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Inc invested in 0.27% or 1.21 million shares. Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2,800 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 187,157 shares. Ci holds 73,400 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 0.07% or 30,587 shares. stated it has 4,506 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 0.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 96,079 shares. Moreover, Boys Arnold Com has 0.71% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 3.77 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt holds 0.9% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 496,180 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Co owns 21,897 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assocs, New York-based fund reported 45,214 shares. 4,133 are held by Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust And Tru. Colony Gp Lc holds 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 18,797 shares.