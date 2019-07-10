Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Boosted Visa (V) Position; North Point Portfolio Managers Has Lowered Its Stake in Visa (V) by $2.13 Million

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $179.38. About 2.19 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 13,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,048 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, down from 137,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $179.4. About 2.19 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com owns 11.40 million shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. 1.26 million were reported by Two Creeks Mgmt Limited Partnership. Bath Savings Com, a Maine-based fund reported 8,928 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 53,069 shares. 31,699 are held by Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc. Harvest Mgmt invested in 3,616 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 45,000 shares. Sns Fincl Gru Ltd Liability holds 5,148 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 16,300 shares. Farallon Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 1.61M shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 24,451 shares stake. Fort Point Ptnrs Llc reported 1,585 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc stated it has 322,718 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Coastline reported 0.45% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Indiana Trust Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,694 shares to 69,490 shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.72 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,567 shares to 96,205 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,334 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

