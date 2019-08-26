Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Stake in Visa (V) Lifted by $377,832 as Stock Rose; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Cut Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake as Market Value Rose

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 46,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 18,346 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, down from 65,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 1.99M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects to Achieve Annual Expense Synergies of Approximately $50M by 2020

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $177.65. About 3.97M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 6,665 shares to 24,327 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 15,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd stated it has 1.08% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). North Star Invest Mngmt reported 1,880 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Intrust Bank Na has 0.09% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 1,283 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 825 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited reported 3,193 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 183,846 are held by Bb&T Corp. Amp Cap Invsts owns 0.04% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 240,028 shares. Parkside Finance Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 176,524 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0.14% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 281,115 are owned by Axa. 5.09M were reported by Manufacturers Life Co The.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.68 million for 8.30 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,567 shares to 96,205 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,730 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.