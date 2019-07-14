Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Holding In Visa (V) Was Has Lifted; Maltese Capital Management Has Upped American Natl Bankshares (AMNB) Position

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Natl Bankshares Inc (AMNB) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 37,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,192 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, up from 159,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Natl Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $415.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 11,085 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has declined 6.49% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.20 million shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Lc accumulated 67,935 shares. Cantillon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2.72M shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Incorporated has invested 4.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jacobs & Ca has 109,868 shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Llc, Oregon-based fund reported 6,746 shares. Weybosset Research And Lc, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,843 shares. 30,801 are held by B Riley Wealth. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 47,853 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx, Texas-based fund reported 17,557 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs accumulated 95,495 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Columbus Circle Invsts has 1.62% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested 0.9% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kempen Mgmt Nv owns 8,834 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has 1,006 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $151.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 12,324 shares to 78,331 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,334 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 131,406 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 31,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,270 shares, and cut its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $30,132 activity.