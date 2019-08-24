Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Position in Visa (V) Raised as Shares Rose; Johnson Investment Counsel Has Decreased National Retail Properties (NNN) Stake as Valuation Declined

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 19,936 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 28,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in National Retail Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.55. About 731,662 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 7.05M shares traded or 1.64% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,221 shares to 52,377 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,334 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Information Ser (NYSE:FIS) by 17,312 shares to 314,244 shares, valued at $35.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) by 6,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,355 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

