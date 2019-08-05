Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Boosted Stake in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) as Stock Value Rose; Howland Capital Management Raised Stake in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $3.29 Million as Share Value Rose

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 62,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 495,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.36M, up from 433,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.35M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 10,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 143,126 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 132,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 908,157 shares traded or 65.89% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $160.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.