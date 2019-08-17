Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Upped Holding in Visa (V); Hcp (HCP) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 56.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 20,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 15,954 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 36,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 2.28M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 500 shares. Maryland Capital Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Nordea Invest Mgmt invested in 0% or 27,094 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 6,466 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 710,523 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 3,928 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 491,340 shares. Shoker Counsel holds 29,876 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 48,100 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP has 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 656 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.74% or 96,159 shares. 2,420 were reported by Reilly Advsr Ltd Llc. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 107,500 shares to 702,100 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 3,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $151.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,221 shares to 52,377 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 12,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,331 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 106,294 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Mngmt Va holds 2.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 56,375 shares. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.8% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hl Fincl Ser Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 89,939 shares in its portfolio. World accumulated 29.22M shares or 1.11% of the stock. Braun Stacey stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Guinness Asset stated it has 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Group Inc holds 3.41% or 106,795 shares. Td Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 199 shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability reported 45,000 shares. 24,760 were accumulated by Beach Mngmt Lc. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement owns 32,100 shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,149 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stillwater Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 41,097 shares.

