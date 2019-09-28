Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Increases Stake in Nike (NKE); Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Holds Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 5,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 412,003 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.19 million, up from 406,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 6,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 131,043 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00M, up from 124,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 6.23M shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $541.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 364,150 shares to 4,986 shares, valued at $316,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Finance Advisors Limited Co owns 0.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,088 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Company holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.00M shares. Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 24,656 shares. Milestone Grp owns 14,294 shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt owns 100,730 shares. Van Strum And Towne invested 10.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg accumulated 2.39 million shares. Whale Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd has 2.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 976,342 shares. Grimes & stated it has 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The California-based Retail Bank Of Stockton has invested 1.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 18.78 million shares. Harvest Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 3,206 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership accumulated 412,003 shares or 10.2% of the stock. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri accumulated 2.58% or 45,485 shares. Finemark Natl Bank & Tru invested in 274,616 shares or 2.05% of the stock.