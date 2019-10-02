Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Increased Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $482,856; Globeflex Capital LP Has Decreased Stake in Unisys (UIS) by $407,745

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 53.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 45,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 40,079 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $390,000, down from 85,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 510,523 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 group results; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Cuts Unisys To ‘B-‘ On Higher Leverage; Weak Op Results; 13/04/2018 – Unisys Announces Winners of Ninth Annual Cloud 20/20™ Contest; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS NAMES MATHEW NEWFIELD AS CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights S; 03/04/2018 – Leading IT Advisory Firm ISG Names Unisys a ‘Top 15 Sourcing Standout’ Worldwide; 28/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Unisys Rolls Out New Endpoint Protection Solution To Thwart Malware Attacks; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile Devices to Include Medical and Internet of Things Devices

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $480.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) by 24,818 shares to 32,253 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 10,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Par Petroleum Ord (NYSEMKT:PARR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

