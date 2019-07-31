Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Increases Holding in Visa (V); Fort Washington Investment Advisors Increased Its Holding in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by $526,266 as Stock Rose

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $181.53. About 5.23 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.78 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.13M, up from 3.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 10.34 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 27/04/2018 – The Takeaway: The Tech Company Comcast Should Buy Instead of Sky; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: MORE: Sources tell NBC News’ @Tom_Winter the wiretap was live leading up to the Cohen raid. • At least one conve…; 08/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: President Trump intends to withdraw the United States from the landmark Iran nuclear accord, sources tell; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,567 shares to 96,205 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,825 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Lc has 5.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 20,000 were reported by Glynn Cap Lc. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 2.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Markston Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 52,517 shares. Sands Capital Mgmt Lc has 15.90 million shares for 7.65% of their portfolio. Stillwater Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.9% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.61% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 13.07 million shares. Fjarde Ap owns 1.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 573,451 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 14,323 shares. Southeast Asset owns 0.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,800 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 1.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ipswich Investment Mgmt reported 2.42% stake.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Common (NASDAQ:SFM) by 355,000 shares to 658,928 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 372,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bain Cap Pub Equity Mngmt Ltd Liability has 614,477 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. Zimmer Ptnrs LP reported 1.55% stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2.48M shares. 1.51M were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company. George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 0.5% or 35,875 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has invested 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Davenport & Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.73% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Boston Management invested in 1.76% or 105,860 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 43,585 shares. Comerica Bancshares has 972,686 shares. 961,497 are owned by Sei Invests. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Company invested in 6,255 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.66% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Beacon Grp Inc holds 0.1% or 14,572 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Dc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,700 shares.