Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Decreased Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake by $324,257; First Personal Financial Services Maintains Stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL)

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 528,481 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q EBITDA 69.7B YUAN

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 4,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 96,205 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, down from 100,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 3.26M shares traded or 139.29% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares to 40,255 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 7,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,159 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

