Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY); Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined While Daiwa Securities Group Has Boosted Position by $849,309

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 35,012 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, up from 32,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $147.69. About 306,150 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 61.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 8,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 22,178 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, up from 13,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 2.64M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15,618 shares to 77,055 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 7,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,721 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

