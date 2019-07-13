Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Cut Holding in Nike (NKE) by $403,200 as Market Value Declined; E Trade Financial (ETFC) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Boosted Holding by $3.29 Million

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 71,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,199 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06 million, up from 123,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 1.98 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,334 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47M, down from 129,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.09 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toscafund Asset Mgmt Llp holds 524,876 shares or 31.22% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.04% or 47,918 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 39 shares. Ls Invest Ltd has 8,257 shares. Axa holds 6,700 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). The New Hampshire-based Amer Tru Ltd Liability has invested 1.59% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Dnb Asset Management As reported 28,970 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt owns 2.01 million shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsrs holds 6,002 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Co owns 1.46M shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. 715,204 were reported by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Com. Highland Mngmt Lp holds 0.26% or 90,000 shares in its portfolio. Advent Interest Corporation Ma has 412,519 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 72 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.10 million activity. 45,724 E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares with value of $2.17M were sold by Roessner Karl A. Shares for $1.04 million were sold by Curcio Michael John on Saturday, February 9.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 27,070 shares to 6,874 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 15,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,469 shares, and cut its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs holds 1.7% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 753,340 shares. 750 were accumulated by Loeb Partners Corporation. Argent Cap Mgmt Llc reported 12,288 shares. Suncoast Equity accumulated 232,212 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Earnest Ltd Llc reported 569 shares. M&T Comml Bank invested in 0.13% or 305,900 shares. Huntington Natl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 375,459 shares. 65,130 are owned by Moors And Cabot. Fairfield Bush And invested in 0.82% or 29,500 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 175,436 shares stake. Professional Advisory reported 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.33% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gotham Asset Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 9,005 shares.