Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Lifted Position in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) by $431,250 as Share Price Declined; Dollar General (DG) Stock Value Rose While Timucuan Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $105.68 Million

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 57,029 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 53,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 804,298 shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 906,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 1.04M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HDFC Bank: A 5% Drop Would Be Welcome – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HDFC Bank Is Approaching The Decadal Danger Zone – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Stitch Fix, Westpac Banking, and HDFC Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $160.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General Is Starting To Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Goldman: Buy This Retail Stock Amid the Trade War – Schaeffers Research” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General moves up after Goldman Sachs nod – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar General: Growth And Resilience To Economic Slowdowns – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General Celebrates Longview, Texas Distribution Center Grand Opening – Business Wire” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc by 49,213 shares to 2.64M shares, valued at $108.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 25,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $417.05 million for 21.45 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

