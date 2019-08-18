Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Holding in Nike (NKE) Has Lowered by $403,200; Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Shareholder Gideon Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 124,334 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47 million, down from 129,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 59.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 2,932 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604,000, down from 7,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $237.91. About 282,314 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS FULL OPERATIONS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC AND KOOTENAY VALLEY RAILWAY WILL RESUME MAY 31 AT 0600 LOCAL TIME ACROSS CANADA; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS C$2.70, EST. C$2.71; 06/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE ACTION; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CP CONDUCTORS, LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS & KVR CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, ENDS BOTH STRIKES; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Llc reported 7,229 shares. Moreover, Amp Investors Limited has 0.29% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Smith Salley Associate accumulated 0.08% or 5,704 shares. Fort Washington Invest Incorporated Oh invested in 21,035 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Utah-based Albion Financial Ut has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Mercantile holds 0.7% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 35,311 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services Corp accumulated 8,264 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cap Guardian Trust stated it has 557,380 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Company Of Vermont has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Parametric Portfolio Associate Llc reported 0.34% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Susquehanna Intl Gp Inc Llp reported 595,094 shares. Hbk Lp stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ci Inc owns 0.52% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.11 million shares.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 25,172 shares to 48,206 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 11,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $494.53 million for 16.66 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.