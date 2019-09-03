Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Upped Its Stake in Visa (V) by $377,832; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holder Sectoral Asset Management Has Boosted Stake

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) by 354.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 558,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The hedge fund held 715,798 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.09 million, up from 157,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 158,964 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $179.7. About 3.19M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,567 shares to 96,205 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,377 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Hldg Inc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 19,211 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 4.32M shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc reported 382,032 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Marshfield Assocs reported 5.61% stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 556,652 shares. 199 are owned by Td Cap Mngmt Limited Co. Assetmark Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,754 shares. 101,382 were reported by Grand Jean Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.54M shares. Shell Asset Management Company holds 366,680 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd reported 1.41% stake. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.24% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 77,338 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Incorporated holds 0.12% or 2,800 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt owns 6,904 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmacuetcl (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 104,300 shares to 391,041 shares, valued at $36.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 217,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,700 shares, and cut its stake in Viewray Inc.

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Assembly Biosciences Is Slipping Today – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Assembly Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts in April – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin’s Parkinson’s Add-On Therapy Approved – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.