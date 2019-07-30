Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Cut Its Stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) by $324,257; As Raytheon Co. (RTN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Davis-Rea LTD Has Increased Holding

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $187.66. About 297,176 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 4,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,205 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, down from 100,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $76.88. About 322,391 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id has invested 2.65% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 10,015 were reported by Farr Miller & Washington Limited Co Dc. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,400 shares. Covington Cap Management holds 0% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Patten Group Incorporated holds 0.1% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 3,204 shares. 549 were accumulated by Parkside Bancorp And Trust. Cibc Mkts Inc invested in 0.01% or 31,147 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 73,624 shares. Swiss Bank invested in 0.13% or 1.68 million shares. Moreover, Bridges Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 261,850 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.11M shares. 3,039 are held by Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 21,081 shares. Tobam holds 0.37% or 101,895 shares.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03M for 36.96 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Limited owns 1,387 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New England Research Mgmt Inc reported 2,450 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 3,416 are owned by Lincoln National. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc Delaware owns 75,123 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp has invested 0.67% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 2.13M shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.08% or 19,900 shares. Deltec Asset Management Limited has invested 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Crossvault Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,171 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 37,379 were reported by Btr Management. Pinebridge LP holds 38,314 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advisors holds 57,822 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.17% or 78,500 shares. Chem Financial Bank reported 0.06% stake.