Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Position In Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Was Upped; As Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Share Price Declined, Holder Clover Partners LP Lowered Its Holding

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 110,400 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.71. About 213,790 shares traded or 46.62% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $2.22 million activity. Lloyd John K bought $125,350 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1,118 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) stated it has 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Brazil-based Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.29% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Renaissance Techs Lc invested 0.03% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 46,652 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hennessy accumulated 240,000 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 213,017 shares. Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.02% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Sei Invs holds 0% or 20,067 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.00M shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2,000 shares. Whittier Trust Com holds 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 909 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).