Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Holding in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Increased as Share Value Rose; Aristotle Capital Management Increases Stake in Ppg Inds (PPG)

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 142,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 3.70M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418.06 million, up from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.3. About 761,816 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE INVESTIGATION INTO SOME ACCOUNTING MATTERS BUT IS UNABLE TO PREDICT TIMING/OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS OVERSEEING INVESTIGATION OF MATTERS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL; 19/04/2018 – PPG Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 45 Cents Per Share; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 8,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 109,928 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, up from 101,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.19. About 228,525 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Stifel Sees Indications of Hyperscale Recovery (EQIX) (INXN) – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “InterXion Holding’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $160.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment holds 0.01% or 650 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Company accumulated 4,670 shares. Brinker Capital has 21,980 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 11,000 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.31% or 276,302 shares. Estabrook Management owns 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Limited Liability Corporation invested in 101 shares or 0% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.27% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). First Trust Company reported 15,866 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Park Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,315 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel has 5,765 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Asset One has 112,424 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Completes Acquisition of Specialty Materials Manufacturer Dexmet – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Indianapolis Aerospace Center Works With Bosma Enterprises to Provide Employment Opportunities for Blind, Visually Impaired – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PPG acquires Connecticut-based materials manufacturer – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Foundation Invests $1.5 Million in Grants to Support Educational, Community Sustainability Programs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.33M shares to 718,898 shares, valued at $57.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.