Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Increased Its Stake in Visa (V) by $377,832 as Stock Value Rose; Anheuser (BUD) Share Price Rose While Check Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $93.82. About 164,828 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $180.2. About 1.41M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 52,162 shares. Stillwater Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 143,809 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi accumulated 114,200 shares. Zweig holds 2.54% or 145,992 shares in its portfolio. Leisure Mngmt holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,280 shares. Tcw Gru has 2.00 million shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited invested in 36,539 shares. Montecito Bank & Trust And accumulated 13,612 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd holds 1.87% or 26,215 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 1.03% or 1.72 million shares. Rdl Financial Inc owns 3.44% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 32,041 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 11,396 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 31,614 shares. 365,000 are held by Park Presidio Cap Ltd Liability Corp. 66,006 were reported by Chemung Canal Tru.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $151.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,221 shares to 52,377 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,205 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.91 billion for 15.64 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Thornburg Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 2,719 shares. Moreover, Laurion Capital Mngmt LP has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 111,030 were reported by Scotia Capital. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 14,142 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Yorktown Management And Research reported 6,100 shares. Howe & Rusling invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% or 4,773 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd stated it has 980,992 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Check Mngmt Ca owns 0.14% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 32,000 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 112,544 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0% or 3,277 shares in its portfolio. 123,800 were reported by Hikari Power. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 11,240 shares. M&T Bank Corp owns 0.02% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 42,928 shares.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (Call) (BRKB) by 74,900 shares to 3.69 million shares, valued at $740.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).