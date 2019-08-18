Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Boosted Its Visa (V) Holding by $377,832; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Decreased Chevron (CVX) Holding by $1.56 Million; Stock Rose

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 12,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 59,178 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, down from 71,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.85M shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Mngmt has invested 1.87% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Middleton And Ma owns 39,232 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 0.27% or 47,564 shares. Spinnaker Trust invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 877,660 were accumulated by King Luther Cap Management. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 0.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 29,722 shares. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.9% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Llc reported 1.18 million shares stake. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.85% or 311,743 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Cap Prns Lc holds 0.82% or 10,878 shares in its portfolio. Lesa Sroufe & holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,669 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.36% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bahl & Gaynor holds 1.70M shares.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 26,822 shares to 77,441 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Company.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corp.: Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Taurus Asset has invested 2.45% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 34,767 were reported by Bellecapital Intll Ltd. Cls Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Osher Van De Voorde Inv, a California-based fund reported 61,460 shares. Novare Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 1.03% or 42,022 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0.16% or 10,174 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson reported 0.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 113,148 are owned by Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Baxter Bros has invested 5.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 202,848 were accumulated by Night Owl Ltd. Moreover, West Coast Fin Limited Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jacobs & Company Ca, a California-based fund reported 109,868 shares. 30.98M were reported by Morgan Stanley. Duncker Streett & Com accumulated 22,579 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Jackson Square Prtn Ltd Company has invested 3.23% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Play Visa – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $151.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,446 shares to 56,825 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,730 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).