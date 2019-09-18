Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Position in Ansys (ANSS) Has Raised as Share Price Rose; Aew Capital Management LP Upped Its Position in Store Capital (STOR) by $22.96 Million

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 695,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.09M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 292,380 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 30,297 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21M, up from 28,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $216.45. About 136,553 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Advisors reported 7,395 shares. First Manhattan Communication accumulated 1,970 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 5,103 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aviva Plc stated it has 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 1,437 are owned by Meeder Asset Management Inc. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 5,831 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 4,200 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 642,880 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Limited holds 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 1,316 shares. Bares Capital Mngmt holds 0.79% or 141,554 shares. Eagle Asset invested in 9,431 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 5,087 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department reported 230 shares. 9,580 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 134,541 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 316,436 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP holds 0.06% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 39,223 shares. Carlson LP reported 563,087 shares. M&T Natl Bank owns 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 23,347 shares. Earnest Prtnrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Jefferies Grp invested in 36,294 shares. Sei Investments Communication accumulated 0.07% or 632,547 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.02% or 6.19M shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 64,730 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Com holds 6,315 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers invested in 7,556 shares or 0% of the stock. 88,960 are owned by Sterling Capital Management. Quantbot LP reported 36,321 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gru Public Lc stated it has 903,215 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 215,200 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $233.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 52,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

