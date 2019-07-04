Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Cut By $324,257 Its Church & Dwight (CHD) Holding; Acacia Research (ACTG)’s Sentiment Is 1.75

Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.69, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 42 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 24 sold and decreased their equity positions in Acacia Research Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 29.02 million shares, up from 28.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Acacia Research Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 20 Increased: 24 New Position: 18.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 4.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 4,567 shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 13.56%. The Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc holds 96,205 shares with $6.85 million value, down from 100,772 last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $18.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.04. About 1.32 million shares traded or 1.19% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $31,006 activity.

More notable recent Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acacia Research: A ‘What If’ Musing – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acacia Research Corporation’s (ACTG) Management on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Acacia Research Corporation for 1.07 million shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 2.60 million shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in the company for 80,000 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.13% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 84,566 shares.

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, licenses, and enforces patented technologies in the United States. The company has market cap of $141.19 million. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns or controls the rights to various patent portfolios, which include the United StatesÂ’ patents and foreign counterparts covering technologies used in various industries.

The stock increased 2.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 71,609 shares traded. Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) has declined 17.11% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACTG News: 24/04/2018 – Acacia Research Short-Interest Ratio Rises 101% to 14 Days; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears – source [20:29 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/05/2018 – Acacia Research Corporation Board of Directors Issues Investor Presentation; 04/05/2018 – SIDUS, BLR FILE PROXY FOR THEIR TWO NOMINEES TO ACACIA BOARD; 03/04/2018 – SIDUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – “BELIEVE IT IS IMPORTANT” FOR ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION’S STOCKHOLDERS TO HAVE AN ANNUAL VOTE ON DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – ACACIA:COMMITTEE TO IDENTIFY, EVALUATE STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES; 21/03/2018 – ACACIA RESEARCH – HAS DISCONTINUED Q&A PORTION OF ITS ANALYST CALLS, MEMBERS OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT RESPOND TO CALLS FROM INVESTORS; 01/05/2018 – Acacia Research 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acacia Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACTG); 01/05/2018 – Acacia Research 1Q Rev $62.1M

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $15.59 million activity. DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D had sold 139,320 shares worth $9.29 million. The insider Dierker Richard A sold 78,120 shares worth $5.18 million.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03 million for 36.08 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Church \u0026 Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Church \u0026 Dwight Co had 16 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 29. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. Wells Fargo maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $62 target. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Credit Suisse upgraded Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Wednesday, March 6 to “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $61 target in Wednesday, February 6 report. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of CHD in report on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Oppenheimer.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Grifols SA (GRFS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Asset Mngmt Corp owns 712,161 shares for 3.74% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd accumulated 163,400 shares. Franklin Res has 620,020 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Royal London Asset Management invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 134,087 are held by Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Co. Carroll Assoc reported 108 shares. Tcw Grp Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cap Guardian holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 863,975 shares. Capital Ca accumulated 31,050 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.04M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs reported 259,052 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.28% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).