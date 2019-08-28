Jacobs & Co Continues to Hold Position in Electronic Arts (EA); White Pine Capital Increases Stake in Meridian Bancorp (EBSB)

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) by 72.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 22,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 54,287 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $852,000, up from 31,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.81M market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 37,165 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 21/05/2018 – PRECOT MERIDIAN LTD PREC.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF A P RAMKUMAR AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – FORD: PARTS SHORTAGES RESULTING FROM FIRE AT MERIDIAN PLANT; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 13/03/2018 – Accruent Announces Meridian Enhancements Including First Cloud-Based ALIM Solution; 10/05/2018 – Supplies of critical auto components are being threatened after a fire at a Meridian Lightweight Technologies plant knocked out its production; 28/05/2018 – Sentient IV Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Meridian Mining S.E; 22/03/2018 – MERIDIAN WASTE SOLUTIONS’ ATTIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY A; 28/03/2018 – LNG LIMITED EXTENDS MERIDIAN LNG OFFTAKE PACT; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Provide Update on Meridian Magnesium Products of America Fire, Parts Issue

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 3,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 46,337 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, up from 43,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $92.34. About 2.71M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2,399 shares to 43,590 shares, valued at $16.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 4,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,853 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts is Now Oversold (EA) – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts Boosts Gaming Lineup With Need for Speed Heat – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: GE, GILD, SPOT, EA – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Electronic Arts Has More Than a Sporting Chance – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 21,380 shares to 6,480 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,610 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).