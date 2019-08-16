Jacobs & Co Cut Visa Class A (V) Holding by $602,004; West Coast Financial Trimmed Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding by $2.15 Million

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.29M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 3,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 109,868 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16 million, down from 113,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 3.59M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,272 shares to 124,782 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 51,939 shares to 744,851 shares, valued at $57.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,478 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).

