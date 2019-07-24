Jacobs & Co Lowered Boeing (BA) Holding; Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Jacobs & Co decreased Boeing (BA) stake by 5.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs & Co sold 2,399 shares as Boeing (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Jacobs & Co holds 43,590 shares with $16.63 million value, down from 45,989 last quarter. Boeing now has $202.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.34% or $12.47 during the last trading session, reaching $360.6. About 5.95 million shares traded or 32.76% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO

Among 2 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vodafone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has "Buy" rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Argus Research. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 6 to "Buy".

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Boeing (BA) Q2 EPS and Revenue Miss Consensus by Wide Margin – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0.9% or 3.35M shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 95,222 shares. Markston Ltd Liability Corporation owns 103,761 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 10,020 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 2,087 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Beacon Fin holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 885 shares. Utd Fire Group Inc holds 10.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 75,000 shares. Amer Fincl Bank has 1.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,668 shares. Mirador Partners Lp accumulated 4,939 shares. California-based Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Ltd has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Security National Trust reported 5,962 shares stake. Css Limited Liability Company Il owns 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 309 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 63,309 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, May 13. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 14. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $500 target. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, March 11. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Jacobs & Co increased Constellation Brands Inc A (NYSE:STZ) stake by 7,338 shares to 25,077 valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 29,938 shares and now owns 40,720 shares. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vodafone, O2 set 5G equipment-sharing deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cinedigm Acquires North America Rights for Action-Packed Thriller “AWAKE” on Digital and VOD August 16 – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Love Island gives ITV a tonic in tough ad market – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley sees better second half for Europe telecom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Selling Vodafone: Mistakes Made And Lessons Learned – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.