Jacobs & Co Boosted Its Facebook Class A (FB) Holding by $892,084; Valuation Rose; Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Raised Stake by $351,961

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 351,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 96.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.92M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 369,602 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 1.95% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 5,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, up from 72,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER ALEX STAMOS TO LEAVE EFFECTIVE IN AUGUST – REUTERS; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s pain could be blockchain’s gain, says analyst; 26/03/2018 – Facebook saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users; 25/04/2018 – Facebook, Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 12/04/2018 – BACKSTORY-Putting a spotlight on Facebook; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 22/03/2018 – Co-founder of Facebook forerunner Harvard Connection says Facebook was ‘duped’ in the recent scandal; 08/05/2018 – Chris Daniels, the VP of Facebook’s; 27/03/2018 – Fast Company: Exclusive: Facebook’s leadership sinks over 20 points in corporate reputation poll

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $128,408 was sold by Stretch Colin. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.79 million. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,234 shares to 13,472 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp by 2,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,234 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Plancorp Ltd has invested 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.9% or 16.12M shares. Fincl Mgmt Inc stated it has 799 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 183,600 shares. Farmers Financial Bank holds 0.1% or 1,051 shares in its portfolio. Torray Limited Liability holds 1.52% or 86,242 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt has 0.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 5,685 were accumulated by Rdl. Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 5,079 shares. Private Cap, a New York-based fund reported 51,266 shares. Wisconsin-based Artisan Prtn Partnership has invested 1.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited Liability has 13.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 245,901 shares. Indiana-based First Finance In has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bamco invested in 93,116 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alabama-based Stanley has invested 1.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold WPRT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manatuck Hill Partners Ltd has 1.41% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Advisory Alpha Lc has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Granite Ltd Company reported 435,870 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 16,588 shares. Fisher Asset Management holds 16,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Group One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Pembroke Limited holds 1.32% or 5.85 million shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 10,000 shares. Maple Capital Management invested in 0% or 10,963 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com holds 1.37 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Invest has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Moreover, Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 367,926 shares. 124,500 are held by Marathon Management.