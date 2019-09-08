Jacobs & Co Continues to Hold Holding in Schlumberger (SLB); Spitfire Capital Trimmed Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Position by $851,616 as Share Value Declined

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 128,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 155,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 291,734 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 7,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 121,469 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 114,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,034 shares to 65,913 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,631 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Republic stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Chevy Chase Tru Holding Inc has 0.29% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 187,460 were reported by Hartford Invest Management. Portland Glob Advsr Ltd accumulated 42,577 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Dumont Blake Inv Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd invested in 0.21% or 2.69 million shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc accumulated 10,205 shares or 0.29% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Altrinsic Glob Limited Liability has invested 3.56% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% or 15,284 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Confluence Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Adams Natural Fund invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.51% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Street reported 68.52M shares.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Beacon Roofing (BECN) a Strong Sell? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2017, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “The region’s newest Fortune 500 company is getting a new CEO – Washington Business Journal” published on July 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Owens Corning Soared 19.1% in January – Motley Fool” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing (BECN) Up 11.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. 11,754 shares valued at $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W on Thursday, June 13.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11,000 shares to 161,224 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $85.52M for 6.40 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Invesco has 686,645 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling Incorporated owns 113 shares. American International Grp stated it has 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 12Th Street Asset Lc accumulated 436,105 shares or 3.72% of the stock. Stephens Invest Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.57% or 863,903 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 97,467 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc owns 245,124 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 11,214 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 40,088 shares. Skylands Llc invested in 416,350 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 157,076 shares. D E Shaw And owns 170,412 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Penn Management Communications holds 0.84% or 244,934 shares in its portfolio.