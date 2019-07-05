Jacobs & Co Has Cut Its Nike Class B (NKE) Holding by $349,692; Shares Declined; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Position in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) as Market Value Rose

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 4,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,231 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, down from 142,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $86.77. About 4.75 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,231 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 49,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $197.52. About 457,456 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,374 shares to 77,952 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,609 shares to 6,063 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 1,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.